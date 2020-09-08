Alec Mills, David Bote Help Cubs Shutout Reds at Wrigley Tuesday

Behind a strong pitching performance by Alec Mills and clutch hits from David Bote and Javier Baez, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 at a blustery Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

With the wind howling in and conditions more reminiscent of fall than summer at the Friendly Confines, Mills threw six innings of shutout baseball, with six strikeouts and three walks allowed. He outdueled Tyler Mahle in the game, and got enough offense to help guide his team to victory.

That offense came from Bote, who sliced a triple to deep right field in the second inning to score Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras, and from Baez, who hit a triple of his own to score Kris Bryant in the third to pace the offense.

Cameron Maybin and Contreras also collected hits from the Cubs, who won their second in a row after dropping three straight games to the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

Mahle struck out 10 Cubs hitters and gave up just four hits, but was saddled with the loss as the Cincinnati offense couldn’t solve Mills and the Cubs’ bullpen, who combined for three innings of shutout work after the starter departed the game.

Jeremy Jeffress collected his sixth save of the season, while Duane Underwood Jr. and Ryan Tepera each gave up one walk and struck out one batter in scoreless appearances.

The second game of the series will take place Wednesday with a dynamic pitching matchup as Trevor Bauer and Yu Darvish will square off at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m., and the game will air on Marquee Sports Network.