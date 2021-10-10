ALDS: White Sox' Leury García Hits Go-Ahead Home Run Vs. Astros

Leury hits go-ahead 3-run HR, Sox take lead vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

They don't call him "The Legend" for nothing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Leury García helped the White Sox erase an early 5-1 deficit in Game 3 of the ALDS Sunday night, capping off a five-run third inning by crushing a go-ahead three-run home run.

García's home run was only the White Sox' second extra-base hit this series. Yasmani Grandal hit the first — in the same inning. His solo home run started the rally.

After Grandal's home run, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets reached on back-to-back two-out singles to bring up García.

García went up 2-0 in the count on Astros starter Luis Garcia, whom Dusty Baker pulled from the game mid-at-bat.

Reliever Yimi García surrendered the home run moments later.

García drew the start in right field for the White Sox Sunday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.