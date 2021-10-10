ALDS: White Sox' Leury García Hits Go-Ahead Home Run Vs. Astros

Leury hits go-ahead 3-run HR, Sox take lead vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
They don't call him "The Legend" for nothing.
Leury García helped the White Sox erase an early 5-1 deficit in Game 3 of the ALDS Sunday night, capping off a five-run third inning by crushing a go-ahead three-run home run.
Chicago Baseball
García's home run was only the White Sox' second extra-base hit this series. Yasmani Grandal hit the first — in the same inning. His solo home run started the rally.
After Grandal's home run, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets reached on back-to-back two-out singles to bring up García.
García went up 2-0 in the count on Astros starter Luis Garcia, whom Dusty Baker pulled from the game mid-at-bat.
Reliever Yimi García surrendered the home run moments later.
García drew the start in right field for the White Sox Sunday.