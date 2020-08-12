According to History, Cubs' Hot Start Could be a Great Sign for Their World Series Hopes

The Chicago Cubs have the best winning percentage in the National League after their 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night, and their 11-3 start to the season could be a great sign of success in the future.

The Cubs, who are running away with the National League Central after a red-hot start to the season, have yet to lose a series on the campaign, have been getting great starting pitching and strong hitting throughout their lineup, and if history is any indication, they could be in for a special year.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, the Cubs’ 11-3 start marks the eighth time since 1900 that the team has won at least 11 of its first 14 games. On five of those previous seven instances, the Cubs made it to the World Series, including in all three of their championship-winning seasons.

The Cubs improved to 11-3 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Indians tonight.



This is the 8th time since 1900 that the Cubs have won at least 11 of their first 14 games in a season. They made the World Series in 5 of the previous 7 instances (winning the Series 3 times). pic.twitter.com/eUA007wA5x — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 12, 2020

The Cubs will look to continue to build on that hot start on Wednesday evening when they take on the Indians in Cleveland. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m., and Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the North Siders.