Abreu, García Homer as the White Sox Sweep the Cubs at Wrigley

The Chicago White Sox got home runs from José Abreu and Leury García on Wednesday, but it was small ball that ultimately made the difference as they finished off a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

Gavin Sheets hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game, and AJ Pollock blooped a single into right field in the sixth to give the Sox the go-ahead run that they needed to win.

Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom both hit home runs for the Cubs, but their offense couldn’t manage any more runs in a losing effort.

The White Sox got off to a hot start in the first, with Abreu depositing a Kyle Hendricks change-up into the basket in left field to give the South Siders a 1-0 edge in the contest.

In the bottom of the second, the Cubs struck for a pair of home runs off of Lucas Giolito. Hoerner blasted his second home run of the season more than 400 feet into the left field bleachers, and Wisdom followed up with a shot to left-center to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead through two innings.

After a García home run made it into the center field basket in the third inning, the White Sox methodically chipped away at Hendricks, ultimately taking the lead in the sixth inning on a bloop single by Pollock that scored Abreu.

The Cubs had a chance to potentially tie or take the lead in the eighth inning as they had runners on first and third with nobody out, but a lineout by Yan Gomes, a pop-out by Seiya Suzuki and a looking strikeout by Ian Happ ended the threat, and Liam Hendriks was able to finish off the save.

After a day off, the Cubs will welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Wrigley Field on Friday, while the White Sox will head to Boston for a series against the Red Sox over the weekend.