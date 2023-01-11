A preview of Cubs Convention 2023 as event returns following 2-year hiatus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Following a two-year hiatus, the Cubs Convention returns this weekend at Sheraton Grand Chicago as the North Siders look to present an image of contention to fans on the heels of an active offseason with several high-profile acquisitions.

The newest Cubs will likely be headliners during Friday night's opening ceremony, with Jameson Taillon, Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger all scheduled to attend this weekend's convention.

Perhaps most notably, fans will have a chance to express their feelings on the offseason to the Ricketts family on Saturday morning during a panel in the Main Sheraton Ballroom.

While the Cubs inked All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson and veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to lucrative, multi-year deals, many fans expressed disappointment over the team not bidding more aggressively for other major free agent targets.

Shortly after the Ricketts family holds a session with fans, Cubs President Jed Hoyer and General Manager Carter Hawkins will lead a 45-minute panel framed as a "baseball operations update."

Panel events will continue throughout the day on Saturday in the Main Sheraton Ballroom, with separate events hosted by the coaching staff, pitching staff and business operations team.

Additionally, there will be a live recording of Ian Happ's "The Compound" podcast, featuring fellow Cubs Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger, Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner, along with former longtime Cubs first baseman Mark Grace.

Kids attending the convention will also get a chance to directly ask some Cubs their top questions, with Adbert Alzolay, Brad Boxberger, Brandon Hughes, Christopher Morel, Justin Steele and Patrick Wisdom all hosting a kids only press conference Saturday afternoon.

After Cubs prospects get the spotlight in the Main Sheraton Ballroom to close the afternoon, a three-hour Cubs Bingo game will commence at 7 p.m., followed by Harry Carayoke at the Sheraton Lobby from 10 to 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A full schedule of the convention's events can be found below:

Friday, Jan. 13:

5-6 p.m. Marquee Sports Network: Red Carpet Special

6-7 p.m. Opening Ceremony – Main Sheraton Ballroom

Welcome Cubs stars past and present as we kick off the 2023 Cubs Convention

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Arrive early to secure your seat!

7:15-7:45 p.m. Surprise Signings, Stages C-F – Cubs Alley

7:30-9:30 p.m. Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster presented by Budweiser

Main Sheraton Ballroom

10-11 p.m. Harry Carayoke presented by Budweiser

Budweiser Chi Bar – Sheraton Lobby

Saturday, Jan. 14:

9-9:45 a.m. The Ricketts Family session

Main Sheraton Ballroom

10-10:45 a.m. Baseball Operations Update with Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

11-11:45 a.m. Ross and the Coaches

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: David Ross, Willie Harris, Tommy Hottovy, Dustin Kelly & Mike Napoli

12-12:55 p.m. The Compound Podcast with Ian Happ – Live Recording

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger, Yan Gomes, Mark Grace & Nico Hoerner

1-1:45 p.m. On the Mound

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Kyle Hendricks, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon, Keegan Thompson & Hayden Wesneski

2:15-2:45 p.m. Business Operations Update – Presented by Wintrust

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Crane Kenney, David Cromwell and Colin Faulkner

3-4 p.m. Kids Only Press Conference presented by Advocate Children’s Hospital

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Adbert Alzolay, Brad Boxberger, Brandon Hughes, Christopher Morel, Justin Steele & Patrick Wisdom

4:15-5 p.m. The Road to Wrigley with Cubs Minor League Prospects

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Dan Kantrovitz, Ben Brown, Brennen Davis, Chase Strump, Daniel Palencia, DJ Herz, Ed Howard, Jordan Nwogu, Jordan Wicks, Kevin Alcantara, Matt Mervis, Miguel Amaya, Owen Caissie, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ryan Jensen

7:30-10 p.m. Cubs Bingo presented by Budweiser

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

10-11 p.m. Harry Carayoke presented by Budweiser

Budweiser Chi Bar – Sheraton Lobby

Sunday, Jan. 15:

CLARK’S CLUBHOUSE: 9 a.m. to Noon – Chicago Ballrooms VIII-X

YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC: 9-11:30 a.m. – Main Sheraton Ballroom

Registration is full at this time. To join the waitlist email cubsrbi@cubs.com.

