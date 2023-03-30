Opening Day: Your Guide to the Chicago Cubs 2023 Home Opener at Wrigley Field

Welcome to Chicago's most beloved, unofficial holiday of springtime: Opening Day.

Opening Day of the 2023 major league baseball season is here, and this year, the Chicago Cubs are at home for it: At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

And from free agents to food, the Cubs 2023-2024 season is already shaping up to look a lot different. So whether you're headed to the Friendly Confines Thursday for first pitch, or hoping to catch a game later in the year, here's what you need to know.

What Time is Cubs Opening Day?

Thursday’s game between the Cubs and Brewers is set to start at 1:20 p.m., with pitcher Marcus Stroman making the start for the North Siders.

The game will air on Marquee Sports Network and 670 the Score.

Chicago Cubs Opening Day Roster

The Cubs' Opening Day lineup is expected to be released later Monday morning.

Game Day Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with rain likely holding off until the game ends.

Winds are expected to blow out of the south (that’s out to left field for you, Cubs fans), and temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 40s.

At first pitch, the temperature is expected to be 42 degrees. By 4 p.m., it's expected to get a bit warmer, rising to 46.

Tickets

Cubs tickets purchased through the team’s website can be downloaded to the MLB Ballpark app.

If fans want to receive special commemorative tickets for their visit, they can take advantage of a new MLB service that will print and mail ticket stubs. However, those stubs cannot be used to gain entry into the stadium.

According to mlb.com, some tickets are still available for Thursday's game.

Food At Wrigley

From a Small Cheval location in the bleachers to a "Souvenir Beer Bat," fans have plenty of new food and drink options.

Here's a look some of the new grub you can chow down on:

Crispy Chicken Bao Bun: Crispy chicken thigh, Thai chili sauce, baby arugula, cucumber and carrot on a bao bun

Crispy chicken thigh, Thai chili sauce, baby arugula, cucumber and carrot on a bao bun Greek Loaded Fries: Gyro meat, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and feta cream sauce on a bed of crispy steak fries in a souvenir helmet

Gyro meat, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and feta cream sauce on a bed of crispy steak fries in a souvenir helmet Burger Brat: Split bratwurst filled with brat-seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, yellow mustard and sauerkraut on a brioche bun

Split bratwurst filled with brat-seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, yellow mustard and sauerkraut on a brioche bun Crispy Chicken Torta: Homestyle crispy chicken, mayo ancho cabbage, cotija cheese on a torta roll

Homestyle crispy chicken, mayo ancho cabbage, cotija cheese on a torta roll Quesabirria: Barbacoa, Spanish onions, Chihuahua cheese on a crispy flour tortilla with ancho chili sauce

Is Wrigley Field a Cashless Facility?

Yes, Wrigley Field is a cashless facility. Payments can be made via credit or debit card, or via mobile wallet apps.

Reverse ATMs are available for fans to convert cash to cards that can be used inside the ballpark.

What Time Do Gates Open?

Gates open two hours prior to first pitch at 11:20 a.m. for Opening Day. Other games, the gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

Getting to Wrigley Field

Parking at Wrigley Field: Free remote parking is available at 3900 N. Rockwell St. for night and weekend games, with a free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field. More parking options and a map can be found here.

Public Transportation for Wrigley Field: The CTA runs extra trains and buses before and after Cubs games. Tickets for the train are $2.50, and $2.25 for the bus.

By train:

Red Line: CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field. Purple Line: During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station.

During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station. Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line southbound and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

By bus:

#152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games. #80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.

The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park. Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including: #8 Halsted,#22 Clark, #36 Broadway, #151 Sheridan

Wrigley Field Bag Policy

Only bags smaller than 16x16x8 inches in size can be brought inside, with exceptions for medical equipment and diaper bags.

Pregame Activities

-The first 10,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a commemorative Opening Day pin.

-A flyover by the U.S. Air Force 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled for the pregame festivities.

-Officer Kenyatta Gaines will sing “God Bless America,” and John Vincent will sing the national anthem.

-Cubs broadcaster Pat Hughes, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, will throw out the first pitch, and will sing the seventh-inning stretch.

What About the White Sox?

The White Sox will be in Houston for Opening Day, taking on the Astros with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 p.m. The Sox home opener at Guaranteed Rate field takes place Monday against the San Francisco Giants