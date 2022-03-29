Chicago Baseball

2 Cubs Games Included on New Apple ‘Friday Night Baseball'

By Tim Stebbins

2 Cubs games included on new streaming platform originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB announced the 12 weeks of games that will appear exclusively on the new Apple TV+ "Friday Night Baseball" platform.

The schedule, which starts Friday April 8, includes two Cubs games — at the Diamondbacks (May 13, 8:30 p.m. CT) and at the Cardinals (June 24, 7 p.m. CT).

The games will initially be available for free to anyone with Internet access without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription. 

MLB and Apple will announce the second half of games at a later date.

The two sides agreed to a streaming deal earlier this month for Apple to carry exclusive Friday night doubleheaders.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

