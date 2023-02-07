Check Out Super Bowl LVII Field Design, End Zones for Eagles, Chiefs

Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field.

The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled in and out of State Farm Stadium.

Check out the scene from inside the venue:

Good morning from #Phoenix — First look at this beautiful field ahead of #SBLVII as set up day two begins! pic.twitter.com/nvu05pME99 — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 7, 2023

An NFL logo was painted at midfield with a Super Bowl LVII logo at both 25-yard lines. The league has gone with that layout for each of the last 20 Super Bowls since 2003. That year, the Super Bowl XXXVII logo was painted at the 50-yard line with a helmet for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders at each 25-yard line.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a yellow end zone with a logo and red font for “Chiefs” on the left side of the field. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, have a midnight green end zone with their logo and white font for “Eagles” on the “Red Zone” side of the stadium.

The Chiefs will reside on the far sideline and the Eagles will be on the near sideline during the game.

A look at the field at State Farm Stadium before the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A5l3fBoYhn — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 7, 2023

Painting is far from finished ahead of the game. The sidelines and back of the end zones still need to be painted white before the matchup gets underway.

State Farm Stadium brought in new grass for the Super Bowl after hosting nine Arizona Cardinals games between the preseason and regular season, along with concerts and the Fiesta Bowl. Now, the Eagles and Chiefs will have to share the new surface with Rihanna, Chris Stapleton and all of the other entertainers and more who will take center stage on Super Bowl Sunday.