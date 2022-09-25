Chargers’ Justin Herbert active vs. Jaguars despite rib injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will take the field for Sunday’s home contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage late in the Chargers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15. He finished the game out and had an extended break to rest ahead of Week 3, but he was ruled questionable. It wasn’t until hours before kickoff on Sunday that Herbert was finally deemed active.

Herbert has not missed a game since he took over as the Chargers’ starter in Week 2 of the 2020 season. The then-rookie famously stepped in for Tyrod Taylor after the veteran suffered a punctured lung when a team doctor attempted to administer a painkilling injection to Taylor’s fractured ribs before that game. Herbert and the Chargers reportedly were mulling a similar injection ahead of their Week 3 game.

The Chargers will still be without some key players against the Jags, including Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson and Corey Linsley.

#JAXvsLAC inactives



Keenan Allen

J.C. Jackson

Isaiah Spiller

Corey Linsley

Donald Parham Jr.

Christian Covington pic.twitter.com/50CeLvV1Q4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 25, 2022

Kickoff for Jaguars-Chargers is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.