Chargers' Joey Bosa Rips Officials in NSFW Tirade After Playoff Collapse

Joey Bosa rips officials in NSFW tirade after Chargers' collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tell us how you really feel, Joey.

One day after the Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the biggest collapses in NFL playoff history, star defensive end Joey Bosa sounded off on the league's officials in an NSFW rant.

"I'm sure I have some fines coming my way already. I do really, really want to say some things," Bosa told reporters on Sunday, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but it's a heated game and I'm hurting out there, I'm playing on half a leg, I'm getting dragged to the ground, whatever, could hurt me along with screwing our team, and yeah, maybe some of 'em weren't as blatant as I thought, but I don't know. I think there just needs to be more accountability.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I mean, if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they get to -- they'll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, 'Haha, got that a**hole, oh yeah, got him 15 yards what a loser.' I guarantee it, that's what they're f***ing talking like in the back. Whatever power trip. I'm sick of those f***ing people."

"I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but..."@jbbigbear unloads as he & the @chargers head into the offseason following last night's loss to the Jaguars@diehardboltclub #Chargers @BB_Chargers @BFTB_Chargers pic.twitter.com/fvhA2IvSCX — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) January 15, 2023

Bosa was flagged three times, including two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, as the Chargers blew a 27-point lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

The four-time Pro Bowler was first called for an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a third-down sack from Bryce Callahan. The penalty kept Jacksonville's offense on the field, with the drive resulting in a six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. to make it a 30-14 game.

The next infraction came after Lawrence hit Zay Jones for a 38-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to cut the deficit to 10. Bosa thought he got held on the scoring play and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct following an exchange with crew chief Shawn Smith.

I wonder what Joey Bosa said to this ref to warrant this call pic.twitter.com/e6uEYcIg3t — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 15, 2023

"Doesn't mean I need to scream at them or say anything but how is it fair for me, who is out there playing my butt off and there's a missed call and I say something, and he's going to run up into my face -- what grown man in a position that he's in, 'Oh, what did you say to me? What did you say to me?' Like he's antagonizing me to -- 'Oh, he said it, there we go, got him' -- it's like, whatever," Bosa said. "It's whatever."

Bosa's third and final penalty may have been the most costly one, though. After the Jags cut the Chargers' lead to four on a six-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Christian Kirk, Bosa slammed his helmet on the ground in frustration as he went to the sideline.

Bosa believed Jacksonville should have been flagged on the play. Instead, he got hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the helmet toss, prompting the Jaguars to attempt a two-point try that they converted to make it a two-point game.

Down two rather than three, the Jags completed the historic comeback with a game-winning 36-yard field goal from Riley Patterson as time expired.

Bosa did say he felt "sick" about his actions and that he needs to be more accountable.

And while Bosa was frustrated with the officials, he didn't pin the loss on them.

"We lost because we f***ing blew it in the second half," Bosa said. "Pretty simple."