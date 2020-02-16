NBA All-Star Game 2020

Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson Among Performers Set for NBA All-Star Game

Chance will perform in a star-studded halftime show, while Hudson will perform during a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It will be a star-studded night at the 69th NBA All-Star Game Sunday in Chicago, and plenty of celebrities will be on hand to help the league celebrate its big night.

Before the game, the league will pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with eight other individuals, including his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 near Los Angeles.

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who is from Chicago, will perform during the tribute, the league announced Sunday.

Local

Starved Rock State Park 22 mins ago

Illinois Man, 80, Set for Release in 1960 Triple-Killing

Little Village 1 hour ago

Teen Boy Charged in Little Village Shooting That Wounded 14-Year-Old Girl

The Canadian national anthem will be performed by country artist Tenille Arts, while the American national anthem will be performed by legendary singer Chaka Khan.

Don’t shell out money for souvenirs that are not authentic. The NBA reveals how you can spot a phony. NBC 5’s Marion Brooks explains.

As the players prepare to take the floor before the game, rapper and actor Common will narrate part of the introductions, the league said. Common, born in Chicago, has been a fixture at the All-Star weekend, participating in Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The halftime show duties, as previously announced, will be handled by Chance the Rapper, but the Chicago-born musician will not be alone. Rapper Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo of the rap trio Migos will also join Chance for the performance, the league said.

Tip-off for the NBA All-Star Game is set for 7 p.m.  

This article tagged under:

NBA All-Star Game 2020Chance the Rapper
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us