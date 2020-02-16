Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson Among Performers Set for NBA All-Star Game

It will be a star-studded night at the 69th NBA All-Star Game Sunday in Chicago, and plenty of celebrities will be on hand to help the league celebrate its big night.

Before the game, the league will pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with eight other individuals, including his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 near Los Angeles.

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who is from Chicago, will perform during the tribute, the league announced Sunday.

The Canadian national anthem will be performed by country artist Tenille Arts, while the American national anthem will be performed by legendary singer Chaka Khan.

As the players prepare to take the floor before the game, rapper and actor Common will narrate part of the introductions, the league said. Common, born in Chicago, has been a fixture at the All-Star weekend, participating in Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The halftime show duties, as previously announced, will be handled by Chance the Rapper, but the Chicago-born musician will not be alone. Rapper Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo of the rap trio Migos will also join Chance for the performance, the league said.

Tip-off for the NBA All-Star Game is set for 7 p.m.