Chance the Rapper, Common to Captain Teams in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

With the NBA All-Star Game coming to Chicago next week, the annual Celebrity Game will draw plenty of attention, and two of the city’s biggest music stars will be playing in the contest.

According to the NBA, Chance the Rapper will serve as captain of Team Stephen A. Smith in the annual game. He will be joined on the team by his brother and fellow musician Taylor Bennett, as well as former Chicago Bears lineman Anthony “Spice” Adams.

Team Wilbon will be captained by Common, whose new album “Let Love” was released last year.

Common’s squad will feature comedian Hannibal Buress, former NBA star and Chicago-native Quentin Richardson and singer Bad Bunny.

Team Stephen A., coached by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, will feature:

Quavo, Taylor Bennett, Laroyce Hawkins, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Marc Lasry, Ronnie 2K, Katelyn Ohashi, Lil Rel Howery, A’ja Wilson, Darius Miles

Team Wilbon, coached by “Pardon the Interruption” co-host Michael Wilbon, will feature:

Bad Bunny, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Alex Moffat, Jose Andres, Famous Los, Jidenna, Chelsea Gray, Quentin Richardson

The Celebrity Game will be part of All-Star Friday night in Chicago, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14.