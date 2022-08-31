Celebrity Sightings at Serena Williams' Second Match of Her Last US Open

As expected, the turnout for Serena Williams' final U.S. Open competition has been uncanny.

Monday night’s match between Williams and Danka Kovinic attracted an incredible crowd, including stars like Hugh Jackman, Queen Latifah, Mike Tyson and Anthony Anderson (just to name a few).

And tonight, we are seeing no different, as Williams battles the No. 2 player in the world, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, during her second match of the Grand Slam competition.

Already pulled up to the Arthur Ashe Stadium is American director Spike Lee, who attended Williams’ Monday match, and Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also repeating Monday’s trend are Billie Jean King, a 12-time Major tennis champion whom the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is named after, American journalist Anna Wintour and William’s husband Alexis Ohanian, who also brought their daughter.

Oh, and Anthony Anderson is back for a second night too!

Zendaya is here to see the Queen of Queens.

Athletes are here to support as well, including former professional basketball star Steve Nash and a long-time friend of Williams, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Out of the 30,000 spectators sitting throughout Ashe, Governor of New York Kathy Hochul has come out to support.