See the celebrities at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

It's a star-studded affair at AT&T Stadium.
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to square off in a highly anticipated boxing match in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night. And the boxers aren't the only big names inside "Jerry World," home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
A list of stars from the sports and entertainment world have come out to watch the 58-year-old boxing legend return to the ring to take on the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. The card also featured several title bouts, highlighted by the co-main event of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.
From actors to boxing legends, here's a look at the celebrity sightings at the event:
Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard and Evander Holyfield
Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Lennox Lewis at #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/R5YrZIkjp7— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024
Joe Jonas
Found Joe Jonas #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/0UfhP6Dwby— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka
COBRA KAI NEVER DIES #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/sASxRoNJqF— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024
Josh Duhamel
Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin
Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin showed up for #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/7DsDzsXJeT— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 16, 2024
Rob Gronkowski
Tom Segura and Adam 'Pacman' Jones
Mike Epps and Jeff Ross
Daddy Yankee
DADDY YANKEE X AMANDA SERRANO #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/NqxKkJR91v— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024