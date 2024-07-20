Cavaliers Guard Max Strus pays it forward through annual basketball camp

A little more than a decade ago, Max Strus was roaming the halls of Stagg High School in Palos Hills. Despite only receiving one Division I scholarship offer, Strus had big dreams for his future.

“High schools always have career planner classes and all those things, and professional athlete was always my thing,” Strus remembers with a laugh. “The teacher was always like, ‘Okay, can you give me something else?’ I was like, ‘That’s really all I want to do’.”

Strus graduated from Stagg in 2014. He went to Division II Lewis University, then transferred to DePaul, and though he went undrafted, he’s carved out an impressive career in the NBA. Hard work and talent helped the Hickory Hills native achieve his dream, and now he wants to inspire the next generation to chase their own dreams. It’s the reason he put on a basketball camp this week at his high school alma mater. Max Strus Basketball Camps is in its third year, and more than 400 kids ranging from second to eighth grade helped make it a huge success.

“We have messages every single day at the beginning of camp – be a great teammate today, play with great effort, high-five your teammate the most,” Strus said. “That’s really the message through it all, is to understand the importance behind being a good person and how much that can translate into good things and good opportunities for you.”

The majority of the proceeds from the camp benefit the Andrew Weishar Foundation, which provides financial help to families with adolescents or young adults fighting cancer. It’s a charity near and dear to Strus’ heart, because he and his family are close to the Weishar Family, who lost Andrew to cancer in 2012.

“We’re here to pay it forward with everything that we’ve been cherished and blessed to have, to give back,” Strus says.

Through the camp, Strus was able to donate $50,000 to the charity.

“It’s just humbling for us to know Andrew had an impact on people like him, and that people like him pay it forward the way they do,” said Andrew’s dad, Don Weishar. “It’s just truly inspiring for everybody. I wish everybody could get to know Max, because he’s such a class act.”

As the week wrapped-up, the 28-year-old got emotional talking about his family, who play an integral role in planning and running the camp. They’re the people who instilled in Strus the most important message he shares with campers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Just to be a good person,” Strus said. “Honestly. It’s that simple.”