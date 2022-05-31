Cassius Marsh’s TikTok shows he’s still not over ridiculous penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s been almost seven months, but Cassius Marsh hasn’t let go of the most egregious calls from the 2021 NFL season.

During the Chicago Bears’ Monday Night Football clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers in November, Marsh picked up a third-down sack that should have set up a Pittsburgh punt late in the fourth quarter. Instead, Marsh was called for a flag after bumping into the referee.

Rather, Marsh was called for a flag after the referee bumped into him.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Official Tony Corrente insisted that Marsh’s infraction came before the two hit each other. Still, after all this time, Marsh had a different type of collision with Corrente in mind.

Marsh posted a TikTok on Monday involving his car, Corrente and … Phil Collins. You can watch the video here or below:

Hahaha Cassius Marsh has absolutely ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/dgAAuAG6KC — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) May 31, 2022

For the caption, Marsh wrote: “Watch yourself… you know who you are 😈 @cashcardsunlimited #itsajoke #cashcardsunlimited #nfl”

It’s still a ridiculous play to look back on, and it’s one Marsh isn’t going to let Corrente forget for a while.