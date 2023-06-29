Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki to return to tennis 3 years after retiring, will get US Open wild card

Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis

By The Associated Press and Julia Elbaba

USA Today

Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced Thursday that she is returning to competition three years after she retired.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role,” Wozniacki wrote on Twitter. “We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

Wozniacki has not played since the 2020 Australian Open.

When will Caroline Wozniacki play?

Wozniacki will be getting a wild card to play singles at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York.

How old is Caroline Wozniacki?

Wozniacki turns 33 in July.

Who is Caroline Wozniacki married to?

Wozniacki is married to former NBA star David Lee. The two tied the knot in 2019.

What is Caroline Wozniacki's net worth?

Wozniacki has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this article.

