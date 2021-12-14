Candace Parker Announces She Is Expecting Baby With Wife Anna Petrakova

Candace Parker announces she is expecting baby with Anna Petrakova originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What a year for Candace Parker.

First, she became the first female cover athlete for the “NBA 2K” franchise in July. Then, she helped lead her hometown Chicago Sky to its first WNBA title in October.

Now, she and her wife of two years, Anna Petrakova, are expecting a child.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family,” Parker wrote in her Instagram post. “It’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister.”

Parker gave birth to her daughter, Lailaa, in May of 2009 with ex-husband Shelden Williams.

“I have a picture of Lailaa in Minnesota [when Parker won the championship in 2016],” Parker said (h/t Chicago Sun Times). “She’s yelling ‘Mom, we did it!’ I have that picture on my wall in the office. Before I decided to come here, I asked her if it was ok if I came to Chicago. She said, ‘I want another picture like that.’ It’s crazy because she came out to the court again and said ‘We did it.’

“I owe everything I am to her.”

If Parker wins another title, Lailaa and the family will have another person to celebrate with.