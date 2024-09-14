Sports

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA's single-season record for assists

The 22-year-old Clark is up to 321 assists in her first year in the WNBA.

By The Associated Press

It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The rookie guard set the WNBA’s single-season record for assists Friday night. She had 18 points — all in the second half — nine assists and eight rebounds in a 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The 22-year-old Clark is up to 321 assists in her first year in the WNBA, breaking the mark of 316 set last season by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun. The Fever (19-19) have two games left in the regular season, against Dallas on Sunday and Washington on Thursday.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft out of Iowa, is averaging 19.1 points and a league-high 8.4 assists. She also is averaging 5.8 rebounds.

