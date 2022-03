Tight end C.J. Uzomah is reportedly signing a three-year deal worth $24 million with the New York Jets.

Uzomah is coming off his best season in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, catching 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns. The Bengals had their best season in years, making the Super Bowl but losing to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

The Jets are looking to add weapons for quarterback Zach Wilson as they try to improve on an unimpressive 4-13 record last season.