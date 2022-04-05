Bulls' Zach LaVine's Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Bucks Game

LaVine's injury status downgraded ahead of Bucks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have downgraded All-Star guard Zach LaVine's status from probable to questionable ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced via its injury report.

LaVine sat out the Bulls' Monday practice as he continues to manage lingering soreness in his left knee, which head coach Billy Donovan called a precautionary measure. At the time, Donovan didn't sound concerned about LaVine's status for Tuesday's game.

But Donovan has also maintained since the All-Star break that the team will handle LaVine's status on a day-to-day basis. The Bucks game marks the front end of a back-to-back for the Bulls, which concludes with them hosting the Celtics on Wednesday.

If LaVine misses the contest, it will be just his second absence with the ailment since receiving treatment before the mid-February All-Star break.

In 18 appearances since then, LaVine has averaged 24.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

