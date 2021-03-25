The Chicago Bulls came into the NBA trade deadline with a lot of questions to answer about the direction of the franchise, and they made things crystal clear as they made several swaps, including acquiring All-Star Nikola Vučević from the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls also swung a reported three-way trade with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, bringing Daniel Theis, Javonte Green and Troy Brown Jr. to their roster at the deadline.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Several notable Bulls players, including Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison and Wendell Carter Jr., are also heading out in those trades.

Here is a recap of the Bulls’ wild day at the trade deadline:

Bulls Make Huge Splash in Trade With Magic

The Bulls got the day off to a strong start, reportedly acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vučević from the Orlando Magic. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Vučević, 30, is a two-time NBA All-Star, averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game with the Magic in 44 games this season.

The Bulls also acquired forward Al-Farouq Aminu in the swap. Aminu is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season with the Magic, and has appeared in 17 games.

In exchange, the Bulls sent Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter to the Magic. Carter, a first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Bulls this season. Porter is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Bulls also sent a pair of first-round draft picks to the Magic, including their 2021 first round pick. That selection, according to reports, is protected if it falls in the top-four spots in this year’s draft.

The 2023 first-round pick the Bulls are sending to the Magic has fewer protections, and the Bulls reportedly expect it to convey to Orlando, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson.

Bulls Pull Off Three-Way Swap With Wizards, Celtics

The Bulls also reportedly pulled off a complicated three-way trade with the Wizards and Celtics, acquiring Daniel Theis, Javonte Green and Troy Brown Jr. in the deal.

The details of the trade were first reported by Radio.com’s Ryan McDonough, formerly an executive with the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics:

Details of the Celtics/Wizards/Bulls deal, per league sources:



Wizards get D. Gafford, C. Hutchinson

Celtics get L. Kornet, M. Wagner

Bulls get D. Theis, J. Green, T. Brown Jr. , $1.3m (from BOS) $250k (from WAS) — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 25, 2021

Theis has played for the Celtics in all four of his NBA seasons. In 42 games this year, Theis has averaged 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds, and is also averaging a block per game.

Green, a shooting guard, is averaging 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game off the bench for the Celtics, and is also averaging just under a steal per contest.

Brown has appeared in 21 games off the bench for the Wizards this season, averaging 4.3 points and nearly three rebounds per game.

The Bulls also received cash considerations from both clubs involved in the deal.

In exchange, Luke Kornet is heading to the Celtics from the Bulls. Kornet appeared in 13 games with Chicago this season, averaging two points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

The Celtics also acquired center Mo Wagner from the Wizards to complete the deal.

The Bulls also sent a pair of players to the Wizards, including Daniel Gafford. A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Gafford appeared in 31 games for the Bulls this season, averaging 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, mostly coming off the bench for Chicago.

Small forward Chandler Hutchison is also heading to the nation’s capital. A 2018 first round pick of the Bulls, Hutchison has appeared in seven games this season, averaging 2.9 rebounds per game with Chicago.