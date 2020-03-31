Zach LaVine

Bulls Star Zach LaVine Among 16 NBA Players Participating in Charity Video Game Tournament

The winner of the tournament will choose the recipient of a $100,000 charitable donation

For NBA fans craving some basketball action, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will be one of 16 participants in a video game tournament that will tip-off on Friday.

The NBA 2K Players Tournament will air on ESPN and ESPN 2 beginning April 3, and will feature 16 players from across the NBA. LaVine was given the 7-seed in the tournament, and will face Phoenix Suns big man DeAndre Ayton in the first round of the tournament.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was awarded the top seed. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis, Trae Young, Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside are among the other NBA stars that will participate in the tournament.

The single-elimination tournament will be played on Xbox One consoles, using the NBA 2K20 video game. The winner will get to choose a charity to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K Sports, the NBA and the NBA Players Association to assist in coronavirus relief efforts, according to a press release.

“Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together – including athletes, fans and families – and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament,” 2K Senior VP Jason Argent said in a statement.

