Bulls Reportedly Acquire DeMar DeRozan in Sign-and-Trade Deal With Spurs

The Chicago Bulls have already reportedly made a significant sign-and-trade this offseason, but now it appears that they’ve made another one, as the team has acquired San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Spurs to acquire DeRozan, sending a package of two players and multiple draft picks:

The Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal to acquire the Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

According to Wojnarowski, the Bulls will send forward Thaddeus Young and forward Al-Farouq Aminu to the Spurs, along with a second round pick in the 2022 draft, a 2025 second round pick, and a future first round draft pick.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the deal will pay DeRozan $85 million over three seasons:

DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million-plus deal to join the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

The soon-to-be 32-year-old DeRozan has spent the last three seasons with the Spurs. He averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, appearing in 61 games with San Antonio.

He becomes one of several big acquisitions for the Bulls this offseason. On Wednesday, the Bulls reportedly acquired point guard Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and also signed free agent guard Alex Caruso to a four-year contract.

Young, whose $14.2 million contract for the 2021-22 season became fully guaranteed on Monday, appeared in 132 games for the Bulls over the course of two seasons, averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and two assists per game.

Aminu, acquired by the Bulls in the trade that also landed Nikola Vučević in Chicago earlier this year, appeared in six games, averaging 1.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Both Young and Aminu were set to play the coming season on expiring contracts, allowing the Bulls to move them to build up the salary cap space needed to bring in both Ball and DeRozan.

The Bulls still have a few key decisions to make, with Lauri Markkanen now a restricted free agent. The Bulls also have a $14.3 million cap hold on forward Cristiano Felicio.