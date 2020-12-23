Bulls Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Hawks

After nine long months, the Chicago Bulls will finally be back on the court for a regular season game on Wednesday, and the team is getting fans hyped for the game with a video reintroducing the players to the fans.

The Bulls, who will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at the United Center, released the video early Wednesday morning. Starring Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan, Coby White and a slew of other players, the film was narrated by Bulls color commentator Stacey King:

Narration by @Stacey21King. pic.twitter.com/lWVGzErjlO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 23, 2020

The Bulls made some big changes to their front office and coaching staff going into the season, and also drafted forward Patrick Williams with the fourth overall selection in the NBA Draft.

The Bulls will be back on the floor Wednesday, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. against the Hawks. The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.