Bulls Pick Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu in 2nd Round of NBA Draft

He grew up in Chicago, went to Morgan Park High School and attended the University of Illinois, and now he’ll get a chance to help his hometown team thrive, as guard Ayo Dosunmu was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The Bulls, who did not have a first round pick in this year’s draft, used the 38th overall selection to take the Illinois point guard.

Dosunmu was a key member of the 2020-21 Illinois squad that captured a number one seed in March’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. In 28 games, Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game, and made 39% of his three-point attempts.

The guard was a consensus All-American for the Illini, was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team, and was the Big Ten tournament MVP.

Many mock drafts had Dosunmu as a late first round pick or an early second round pick, and he ended up falling to the Bulls in the number 38 spot.

Dosunmu was the Bulls’ lone pick of the evening, as their first round pick went to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade.