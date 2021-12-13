Bulls' Nikola Vučević Has Creative Solution to COVID Outbreak

Vučević has creative solution to team's COVID outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ten of the Chicago Bulls' 19 rostered players are in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Patrick Williams is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season rehabbing a severe wrist injury.

That leaves the team, as of this writing, with eight available players for Tuesday's home matchup against the Detroit Pistons — precisely the league's minimum number of active players to hold a game.

Whether or not the NBA moves to postpone that contest remains to be seen. But in the event the show goes on, Nikola Vučević has a creative solution for the Bulls' shorthandedness:

Hey @DetroitPistons How about a game of 3x3? https://t.co/OaJp4UTYjR — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 13, 2021

Indeed, while the Bulls' current, eight-man active roster features two two-way players (Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook), a recent 10-day signee (Alfonzo McKinnie) and a rookie big man in Marko Simonović who has spent most of this season in the G League, a top three of Vučević, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso wouldn't be too shabby. Detroit could trot out Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on their side.

Advantage Bulls in that scenario, surely.

Alas, the proposal provides little more than a dose of dry humor amid a dour situation. Vučević, who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed seven games in November, employed a similar approach when Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered protocols on Sunday:

Well at least we’ll have herd immunity for the rest of the season… https://t.co/XrmBH0OMxW — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 12, 2021

That's as solid as silver linings come for the Bulls right now.

As for the possibility of them getting another one on Tuesday by defeating — or seeing their game postponed against — the Pistons? Stay tuned.

