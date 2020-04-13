Bulls Fire Longtime General Manager Gar Forman

Arturas Karnisovas has wasted no time in making his mark on the Chicago Bulls, firing long-time general manager Gar Forman.

Forman, who had served as the team’s general manager since 2009, spent a total of 22 years with the organization. He shared NBA Executive of the Year honors with Miami Heat President Pat Riley, but in recent years has come under fire for his roster construction and draft day moves.

“He has been a trusted advisor and friend to me over the years, and on behalf of everyone I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization,” Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Gar will always be a part of our Bulls family.”

The Bulls also announced that John Paxson, the team's former Executive VP of Basketball Operations, will move into a role as the Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations.

"His decision to take on a new role reflects what I've always known about John - that he is forever a willing teammate on and off of the court and always does what he believes is in the best interest of the Chicago Bulls," Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

Forman’s firing comes as Karnisovas officially takes the reins as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Karnisovas previously served as general manager of the Denver Nuggets and also worked for the Houston Rockets during his career as an executive and scout.