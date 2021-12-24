Chicago Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Billy Donovan enters health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls announced Friday morning that head coach Billy Donovan has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

The news comes one day after Donovan told reporters the team had cleared all its players from protocols. Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 13, the Bulls had 10 players enter protocols; Devon Dotson, who tested out of protocols early, also entered on Tuesday.

A team spokesperson confirmed that no new players entered protocols on Friday, and that top assistant Chris Fleming will serve as acting head coach during Donovan's absence.

Donovan is the fourth NBA head coach to enter protocols this season, along with Frank Vogel (Lakers), Rick Carlisle (Pacers) and Alvin Gentry (Kings).

