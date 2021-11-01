Chicago Bulls' City Edition Jersey Features Homages to Team History

Bulls' City Edition uniform features homages to team history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls released their City Edition uniform design for the 2021-22 NBA season Monday morning, and the look features multiple homages to the team's history.

On the front of the jersey is a nod to the "Chicago" script font of the 1980s.

The shorts feature red pinstripes on a black background trimmed with red, white and black taping — a callback to the dynastic 1990s.

The Bulls logo on the shorts has black horns, red eyes and nostrils, and a white face, which marks the same coloring as in the organization's inaugural 1966 season.

The number set, and black and white taping on the side of the jerseys, hearkens to the early 1970s, when those defense-minded, Dick Motta-led teams featuring Jerry Sloan, Bob Love and Chet Walker flirted with deep playoff runs.

The jerseys also display the years of each of the franchise's NBA titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998), and a diamond to commemorate the NBA's 75th anniversary.

The Bulls will first wear these uniforms in-game for a Nov. 27 home matchup with the Miami Heat. Other City Edition nights at the United Center include Dec. 19 against the Lakers, Jan. 12 against the Nets, Feb. 26 against the Grizzlies, March 31 against the Clippers and April 5 against the Bucks.

Merchandise related to the release goes on sale Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. CT.

