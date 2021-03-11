Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine a Finalist for USA Men's Basketball Olympic Team

An additional 15 athletes were named to the United States Men’s Basketball National Team roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, including Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

LaVine, fresh off his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, is now one of 57 players who will be eligible for selection to the team’s roster for the Olympics, set to take place later this summer.

Zach LaVine is a finalist for USA Basketball's Olympic team! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9vIB5Rs8M7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 11, 2021

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, John Wall of the Houston Rockets and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans were also among the 15 new players added to the existing group of players, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is the current head coach of the U.S. squad, with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr among his assistants.

The United States has won Olympic gold in each of the last three games, going 24-0 in those three Games under former head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The final roster will be announced later this summer. Here are the players who have been named to the preliminary roster so far:

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan

Charlotte Hornets: Gordon Hayward

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine

Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, Andre Drummond, Kevin Love, JaVale McGee

Detroit Pistons: Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, John Wall, Christian Wood

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner

Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton

New Orleans Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson

New York Knicks: Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard

Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell

Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook