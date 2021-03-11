Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine a Finalist for USA Men's Basketball Olympic Team

An additional 15 athletes were named to the United States Men’s Basketball National Team roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, including Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
LaVine, fresh off his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, is now one of 57 players who will be eligible for selection to the team’s roster for the Olympics, set to take place later this summer.
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, John Wall of the Houston Rockets and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans were also among the 15 new players added to the existing group of players, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is the current head coach of the U.S. squad, with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr among his assistants.
The United States has won Olympic gold in each of the last three games, going 24-0 in those three Games under former head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
The final roster will be announced later this summer. Here are the players who have been named to the preliminary roster so far:
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young
Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker
Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan
Charlotte Hornets: Gordon Hayward
Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine
Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, Andre Drummond, Kevin Love, JaVale McGee
Detroit Pistons: Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee
Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, John Wall, Christian Wood
Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner
Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson
Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton
New Orleans Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson
New York Knicks: Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard
Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White
Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet
Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell
Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook