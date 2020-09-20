Bryson DeChambeau Wins 1st Career Major at US Open

Bryson DeChambeau came into Sunday’s final round of the US Open trailing Matthew Wolff by two shots, but he put together a stellar final round as he captured his first major championship at Winged Foot on Sunday afternoon.

DeChambeau, the 2015 US Amateur winner, used a unique strategy of hitting long drives and settling for approach shots out of the rough as he put together the victory, his first in a major and his second-straight top five in a major championship after tying for fourth in the PGA Championship earlier this year.

He was the only player to finish under par in the championship, winning the title by six shots. He was also the only player to shoot under par in Sunday's final round.

Prior to this year, DeChambeau’s best finish in the US Open was a tie for 15th in the 2016 edition of the event. He tied for 35th last year at Pebble Beach.

Wolff, who was at 5-under par after 54 holes, struggled at times during his final round, but finished in the runner-up spot for the championship, finishing at even par.

Harris English and Louis Oosthuizen finished in the top five of the event, while Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for fifth with Will Zalatoris.

DeChambeau got off to a solid start as he parred six of the first even holes, with a birding on the par-four fourth hole. He bogeyed the eighth hole, but scored an eagle on the ninth hole for a two-under par 33 on the front nine at Winged Foot.

DeChambeau then parred the 10th hole and birdied 11, and from there he was in cruise control as he coasted to his first career major victory.

The win is DeChambeau’s second since the PGA TOUR resumed its season earlier this year, as he also won at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. Incidentally, Wolff was also the runner-up in that event, the sixth win of DeChambeau’s career.