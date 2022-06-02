Zach LaVine

Brian Windhorst Believes Zach LaVine Will Not Leave Bulls

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Thursday that he does not think Zack LaVine will leave the Bulls' organization.

By Julia Elbaba

Brian Windhorst believes Zach LaVine will not leave Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said on a podcast that he doesn't think Zach LaVine will leave the Chicago Bulls.

On an episode of The Hoop Collective on Thursday, he stated, "I don't think Zach LaVine wants to leave, that's not my read."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The claim is consistent with what NBC's K.C. Johnson said on Roundball Stew on Wednesday regarding LaVine's future in the NBA.

“He's going to be back, but he's made it clear he's going to go through the process. And there's certainly quite a bit of chatter out there, some of which I reported on that I heard while at the combine from other execs and agents, etc., that there's a perception that he's somewhat gettable,” said Johnson. “I can also report that the Bulls are fairly confident they're going to be able to re-sign him.” 

Sports

2 hours ago

K.C. Johnson and Matt Stroup Discuss Zach LaVine's Next Moves in the NBA

2 hours ago

Why Jaylon Johnson Doesn't See Running With Bears' Second Team as Problem

Other speculations include LaVine exploring the open market this summer but also the Bulls franchise deciding whether the guard is worth a max extension. The Bulls are the only team that could contractually give LaVine a five-year deal at this point.

Starting July 6, teams in the league are allowed to sign on players. LaVine’s re-sign deadline is Sept. 5.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Zach LaVine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us