Brian Windhorst believes Zach LaVine will not leave Bulls

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said on a podcast that he doesn't think Zach LaVine will leave the Chicago Bulls.

On an episode of The Hoop Collective on Thursday, he stated, "I don't think Zach LaVine wants to leave, that's not my read."

The claim is consistent with what NBC's K.C. Johnson said on Roundball Stew on Wednesday regarding LaVine's future in the NBA.

“He's going to be back, but he's made it clear he's going to go through the process. And there's certainly quite a bit of chatter out there, some of which I reported on that I heard while at the combine from other execs and agents, etc., that there's a perception that he's somewhat gettable,” said Johnson. “I can also report that the Bulls are fairly confident they're going to be able to re-sign him.”

Other speculations include LaVine exploring the open market this summer but also the Bulls franchise deciding whether the guard is worth a max extension. The Bulls are the only team that could contractually give LaVine a five-year deal at this point.

Starting July 6, teams in the league are allowed to sign on players. LaVine’s re-sign deadline is Sept. 5.