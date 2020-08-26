Brewers Reportedly Opt Not to Play Game vs. Reds Amid Continuing Unrest Following Jacob Blake Shooting

Just hours after the Milwaukee Bucks opted not to play their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly followed suit, opting not to play Wednesday as unrest continues following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

According to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, the Brewers came to the decision Wednesday afternoon, with the Cincinnati Reds also deciding not to play:

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

The Reds’ decision means that the game would not go down as a forfeit and would likely lead to the contest being rescheduled, although it is unclear how MLB will proceed.

The decision comes just hours after the Bucks decided not to play their game against the Magic in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando. After that decision was made by the players, players on four other teams voted not to play games, and the NBA postponed all three contests that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

The news comes amid continuing unrest after Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier this week. Kenosha, just 40 miles from Milwaukee, has been rocked by protests and violence in recent days, with at least two people killed in a shooting during overnight conflicts in the city.

The Wisconsin National Guard has been activated, and President Donald Trump has promised to send federal resources to Kenosha to help quell the unrest. A curfew of 7 p.m. has also been implemented in the city for the rest of this week.