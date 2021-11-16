Bret Bielema

Bret Bielema Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Illinois-Iowa Game

By Alex Shapiro

Bret Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Fighting Illini will be without their head coach when they take on the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday. Bret Bielema announced in a statement on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to coach this weekend’s game. Bielema is vaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

“Through technology, I will be as present as possible,” Bielema said in the statement. “However, when I can’t be present our assistant head coach George McDonald will handle those moments. George and I have had discussions before today if this situation would arise and I have full confidence in him and our staff in preparation for Iowa. If all stays on the current path, I should be available and present for next week. Our team has shown repeatedly this year that next man up is the standard not the exception and this will be another example of this mentality in our Illini FamILLy.”

The Illini sit at 4-6 this season, but have put together a couple of signature wins, including a road victory against Penn State, who were ranked No. 7 in the country at the time. They won on the road against No. 20 Minnesota, as well.

Sports

NBA 39 mins ago

NBA Signs Deal to Play Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

cleveland guardians 2 hours ago

Guardians MLB Team Settles Lawsuit With Roller Derby Club

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says the team must remain vigilant and stay safe.

“Unfortunately, we are being reminded every day that the pandemic is not over – a point brought home by this most recent news regarding Coach Bielema,” Whitman said in the statement. “Our medical staff is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are monitoring the team and taking appropriate precautions to limit any potential spread within the program. I have great confidence in our staff and players, and I look forward to another strong performance in Iowa City this week.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Bret BielemaUniversity of IllinoisIllinois Footballfighting illiniUniversity of Illinois Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us