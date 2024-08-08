Breaking makes Olympic debut, and here's how, when to watch

A new sport will make its official debut in the Olympics on Friday, but fans had better watch because it may be their only shot to see it on the big stage.

Breaking will officially get underway Friday with the “B-Girls” competition, ranging from a qualification round all the way to the final within a span of just six hours in Paris.

The “B-Boys” will take the stage on Saturday for their competition, with medals handed out after each tournament.

So What is Breaking?

Breaking, more commonly known as “Breakdancing” in the United States, debuted in the Bronx as part of hip-hop culture in the 1970’s.

The dancing is based on a variety of criteria, including “personality, technique, variety, creativity, performativity and musicality,” according to Sports Illustrated.

According to the IOC, the sport will consist of a dance battle tournament, with one-on-one showdowns until the winning athlete is chosen.

The competition is divided into two parts: The “B-Boys” division and the “B-Girls” division. The “B-Girls” will be up first on Friday, with the “B-Boys” on Saturday.

A round robin tournament will be held to kick things off, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and gold medal round all held within the same day.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Friday –

9 a.m. CT: B-Girls Qualification round (Television: E!, Peacock)

1 p.m. CT: B-Girls Quarterfinal (Television: E!, Peacock)

1:47 p.m. CT: B-Girls Semifinal (Television: E!, Peacock)

2:19 p.m. CT: B-Girls Final (Television: E!, Peacock)

Saturday –

9 a.m. CT: B-Boys Round Robin (Television: Peacock)

1 p.m. CT: B-Boys Quarterfinals (Television: E!, Peacock)

1:47 p.m. B-Boys Semifinal (Television: E!, Peacock)

2:19 p.m. CT: B-Boys Finals (Television: E!, Peacock)

The event proved to be a popular one during the Youth Olympics in recent years, but will not be included in the Olympic program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, as it was an optional sport.