Blackhawks, Oilers ‘Grinding Away' on Duncan Keith Trade

Hawks reportedly working on Duncan Keith trade to Oilers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A Duncan Keith trade may be happening sooner than fans think.

In late June, the Chicago Blackhawks and Duncan Keith were reportedly working on a trade that would send Keith to a team in the Pacific Northwest or western Canada, according to Elliotte Friedman.

There are rumblings Chicago is working on a potential Duncan Keith trade to either the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada. Word is Keith and team are working together to get him to a place he wants to go. We will see where this goes. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2021

Now, it seems that the Edmonton Oilers are interested in making a deal for the defenseman.

According to SportsNet.ca, the Oilers and the Hawks have been "grinding away" on a Keith trade for almost two weeks. It's believed that the Hawks are interested in trading Keith for defenseman Ethan Bear and/or center Ryan McLeod, but the Oilers have declined.

The future Hall of Famer currently has two years left on a 13-year contract extension he signed with the Hawks in Dec. 2009.

Keith was drafted in 2002 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the NHL Draft and has played all 16 years of his NHL career with the Hawks.

He won three Stanley Cups and has added a Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy to his name.

Keith's 1,192 games rank second in franchise history behind Stan Mikita, who played in 1,394 games. Keith and Brent Seabrook are the first pair of defenseman to play 1,000 games together.

In 2010 and 2014, Keith won Olympic Gold Medals for Team Canada.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.