Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel Placed in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

Brandon Hagel placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Brandon Hagel has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and did not practice with the Blackhawks on Friday, the team announced.

Hagel, 22, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 35 games this season. He scored a goal and had two shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hagel has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Blackhawks and has become a dependable middle-six winger. It's unclear how long he'll be out of the lineup for, but his loss for now isn't ideal.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon.

