Big Ten's new conference tiebreaker could end with random drawing

With the Big Ten eliminating divisions this season, the top two teams in the conference will compete in its championship game, but ties could bring forward some very interesting scenarios.

That list even includes a random drawing to determine the participants in the conference’s title game.

According to procedures released by the conference on Monday, things start normally enough, with head-to-head matchup determining the winner.

If the two teams remain tied, a series of tiebreakers are then used, including record against common opponents, then record against common opponents with the best conference record.

After two additional tiebreakers, including analytics from SportsSource, a continuing tie would result in the ultimate scenario: the Big Ten commissioner, or a representative of his office, randomly drawing the name of the team that will advance to the championship game.

The SEC unveiled similar tiebreakers this week, with that conference also expanding to 16 teams this season.

The Big Ten jumped up from 14 teams to 18 this year, with UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon all entering the conference. The Big Ten also eliminated divisions, meaning that the top-two finishers will qualify for the conference title game, which will take place in December.

The title game’s winner will also get the benefit of a bye through the first round of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.