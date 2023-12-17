Full video: Northwestern coach David Braun reflects on first year at school

Northwestern won a single game all of last year and fired its long-time head coach earlier this summer, but with David Braun at the helm, the Wildcats had an incredible reversal of fortune in 2023.

The Wildcats posted a record of 7-5 on the season, and will take on Utah next week in Las Vegas to cap off their season.

Braun has since been named the team's full-time head coach, and as he prepares for the next step on his journey at Northwestern, he sat down with NBC Chicago's Mike Berman for a one-on-one interview.

The coach reflected on his journey to the Wildcats, how the team's response to the challenges of 2023 impacted his approaching to coaching, and what he's looking forward to in the future.