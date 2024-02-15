Caitlin Clark sets NCAA women's basketball scoring record in style vs. Michigan

Caitlin Clark has made history on Thursday night, scoring the Iowa Hawkeyes' first eight points to set the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record.

In the early stages of the first quarter of the game, Clark quickly scored five points, and then buried a three-pointer from more than 30 feet away, sending the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd into a frenzy.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout after Clark set the record, allowing her to bask in the adulation of her teammates.

Clark broke Kelsey Plum's all-time record with the three-pointer. The Las Vegas Aces star racked up 3,527 career points over four seasons at the University of Washington.

Plum left for the WNBA as the NCAA women's hoops all-time scoring leader, but just six years later her record is now history thanks to the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year.

Clark wasn't done in the first quarter of the game either, scoring 23 points and dishing out four assists as part of an emphatic first quarter against a Michigan team still hoping to reach the NCAA tournament.

Those interested in seeing Clark's team against Michigan can do so via Peacock on Thursday night.