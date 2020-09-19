Big Ten, Illinois Announce 2020 Football Schedule

The Big Ten has officially announced its schedule for the 2020 football season, with things kicking off on Oct. 24 as the conference goes through an abbreviated nine-game season.

The conference announced its schedule for all 14 of its teams on Saturday morning, with all clubs playing a conference-only schedule and wrapping things up with a newly-created “Champions Week,” pitting teams from the east and west divisions against one another the week of Dec. 19.

The Illinois Fighting Illini, looking to build on a 6-7 season last year, will kick off their schedule on Oct. 24 when they head to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin. Illinois is facing a tough slate of home games this season, with Minnesota coming to Champaign on Nov. 7 and the Ohio State Buckeyes rolling through on Nov. 28.

Here is Illinois’ full schedule:

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin

Oct. 31: vs. Purdue

Nov. 7: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 14: at Rutgers

Nov. 21: at Nebraska

Nov. 28: vs. Ohio State

Dec. 5: vs. Iowa

Dec. 12: at Northwestern

Dec. 19: TBA

Here is the schedule for the entire Big Ten:

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

The Big Ten, which had originally moved its football season to the spring as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, moved football back to the fall after backlash from several schools, including Ohio State and Nebraska. The conference has also devised a lengthy health and safety plan, including rigorous testing and antigen testing for the virus, as well as studies into the potential long-term impacts of positive cases.