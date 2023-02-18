‘Beyond Terrible': Twitter Blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Twitter blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The hometown Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but spectators lost.

Team Jazz -- comprising Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler -- topped Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo was replaced by Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday) and Team Rook (Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey), but it was not the sight fans hoped for.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

From the rough passing challenges (including technical issues that saw the moving rack stop moving) to the poor shooting on display, it was certainly a challenge for the players to showcase their skills.

Team Jazz topped the leaderboard with 300 points, Team Rook logged 100 and Team Antetokounmpo blanked with zero among the mini competitions.

Here's how social media reacted to the event:

A summary of the "Team Shooting" Skills challenge pic.twitter.com/ZKyNAic30q — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) February 19, 2023

Turning the skills challenge into a glorified Dave & Busters arcade is an unforgivable sin and Adam Silver should answer for his crimes — Alex (@AIexHoops) February 19, 2023

NBA has outdid themselves. Skills challenge is beyond terrible. — Justin W. (@LAClippersFilm) February 19, 2023

Doesn't feel like anyone really won the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge. — InsideHoops.com (@InsideHoops) February 19, 2023

Team Jazz after winning the worst skills challenge in NBA all star history pic.twitter.com/HO8BhpPWc9 — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) February 19, 2023

kevin harlan explaining the skills challenge rules pic.twitter.com/JxT2yoVwjr — Dan Favale (@danfavale) February 19, 2023

i don't think we need the skills challenge anymore — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) February 19, 2023