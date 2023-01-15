Bengals' Sam Hubbard Returns Tyler Huntley Fumble 98 Yards for Go-Ahead TD

The Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens were inches away from taking a fourth-quarter lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And then disaster struck.

On a third-and-goal from Cincinnati's 1-yard line, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was stripped while attempting to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak.

The ball fell right into the arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to send the crowd at Paycor Stadium into a frenzy.

Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD.



A 14-point swing.pic.twitter.com/5J88HykccP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023

Instead of Baltimore going ahead, it was the Bengals who grabbed a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead.

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history.

Could it also be the score that sends Cincinnati to the divisional round?