Bengals' Eli Apple Does Spanking Celebration in Win Vs. Bills

Apple and Co. had a strong defensive display in the win vs. Buffalo on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines.

The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old defensive back played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ commanding defensive display, logging six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in the win.

That pass breakup came at a crucial moment when Josh Allen and Co. faced a fourth-and-6 at the Bengals’ 16-yard line with 7:32 remaining of the final quarter. Allen, in the shotgun, took a shot to the right side of the end zone towards Gabe Davis, but Apple maintained his ground and comfortably batted it down.

A few minutes later came the spanking motions. 

Cincinnati will head to Kansas City next Sunday to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals prevailed 27–24 in overtime. 

