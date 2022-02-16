Figure skaters will take the ice for the women's free skate Thursday morning, but beyond just who will win gold is a question of whether or not the winners will actually be able to stand on the podium for a medal ceremony. The answer hinges on a single performance.

The women's event is now at the center of a controversial ruling as 15-year-old Kamila Valieva was allowed to perform despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Games.

Her performance in the women's competition could now impact several skaters looking to make it to the podium.

Tuesday morning's short program saw some stunning performances, unfortunate falls and near-trips that could play a huge role heading into Thursday's finale. Now, it all comes down to one final skate.

When and where can you watch the women's figure skating free skate final?

The women's event started with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday morning with the free skate.

The women's free skate final will begin at 4 a.m. CT.

The top 25 athletes are advancing to the medal round, rather than the typical 24 considering the ambiguity of Valieva's pending situation. Out of the 30 skaters who performed Tuesday, only five will not advance, including skaters from China, Sweden, Great Britain, Australia and Ukraine.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Coverage of the free skate will also re-air during primetime on NBC.

When and how can you watch the women's figure skating short program again?

You can re-watch the entire stream here:

See some of the highlights from the competition below.

Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of the latest Olympic doping controversy, barely held onto her opening triple axel, then survived the rest of her short program to take first place going into Thursday's free skate finals.

In fact, all three ROC skaters finished in the top four, with reining world champion Anna Shcherbakova taking second with 80.60 and Aleksandra Trusova finishing fourth with 74.60. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto placed third with 79.89 points.

Meanwhile, Team USA has three athletes competing in the free skate medal event.

Team USA’s Alysa Liu placed eighth with a score of 69.50. Despite a difficult fall, Mariah Bell proved her resilience and placed eleventh with a score of 65.38. Karen Chen placed thirteenth with a score of 64.11.

What happened with Kamila Valieva and how is it changing the women's event?

Valieva was back on the Olympic stage Tuesday, one day after she was cleared to compete in the individual women's event, despite testing positive for a banned drug at a pre-Games event.

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals. It wasn't until after Valieva's dominant performance in the team event that helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold, that the drug test results from a Swedish lab came to light.

That medal ceremony, in which the U.S. was expected to take silver, was initially delayed before the International Olympic Committee said it won't be held in Beijing since a decision on Valieva's case could take months play out.

Regardless of what happens at Thursday's free skate finals, there won't be a podium presentation or medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three. That's because the International Olympic Committee, concerned that she could still be banned after a full doping case investigation, said it would instead “organize dignified medal ceremonies” at some future point. The organizing committee also did not explain where or how it might be held.

The 15-year-old walked away with the top performance at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Her doping controversy has reshaped the women's competition. Traditionally, only the best 24 skaters advance to the free skate, according to the short program qualification rule. But 25 skaters are moving on to Thursday's final round, with an extra skater added to the roster so that if Valieva is later disqualified, enough athletes were able to have competed and gotten a fair shot at gold.