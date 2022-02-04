Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream the Upcoming Events

The U.S. women's hockey team returns to the ice with a notable difference, this time taking on the ROC after their big first win and some of the first medals will be handed out in the 2022 Winter Games.

Plus, mixed doubles curling faces two more rounds, local skiers from Chicago and its suburbs make their Beijing debuts and nearly a dozen of the 15 Olympic events compete in the day following the Opening Ceremony.

Didn't catch the Opening Ceremony live? Don't worry, you'll be able to see it again soon.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Opening Ceremony

NBC and Peacock will also air an enhanced presentation of the Opening Ceremony from 7-10 p.m. CT on Friday.

The primetime broadcast will have an increased focus on Team USA athletes along with the ceremony’s performances, Parade of Nations and more.

Curling

Mixed doubles curling returns with Switzerland taking on Sweden on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. CT followed by Australia vs. Norway, both of which can be streamed live. The Switzerland-Sweden match will air on USA.

The curling competition returns early Saturday morning when Sweden challenges Canada and Team USA battles China beginning at 12:05 a.m. CT.

Here's how to watch the United States take on China in curling Saturday at the Olympics:

Canada and its southern neighbors do finally get to share the ice together, though, later in the morning when the American mixed doubles curling team takes on Canada at 6:05 a.m. Also in that same time slot is England vs. Italy.

Here's how to watch the United States and Canada compete in curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Snowboarding

Snowboarding is slated to begin Feb. 4 with the women’s slopestyle qualification rounds, followed by the medal round on Feb. 5. This kicks off seven-straight days of competitions with medals being awarded in slalom, cross and halfpipe.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Fri, 2/4

9:45p Women's Slopestyle Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Ski Jumping

Anna Hoffman will represent Team USA at the women's individual normal hill final at 3:45 a.m. CT Saturday.

Before she competes, the men's qualification round will take place from 11:15 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Several local skiers will be competing in the event, including Wauconda's Kevin Bickner, Barrington's Casey Larson and Spring Grove's Patrick Gasienica.

Ski jumping fans are in luck. NBCOlympics.com is streaming the men's and women's individual normal hill competition Saturday morning. The men's qualification can also be watched on USA beginning at 12:30 a.m. CT, which will re-air at 4:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing

The first medal event of the 2022 Winter Olympics is in cross country skiing. Fans can watch it live at 1:45 a.m. CT Saturday on USA and here:

Speed Skating

Speed skating will see some of the first medals awarded with the women's 3000m set for 2:30 a.m. CT Saturday. The event can be watched live on USA or streamed here:

Biathlon

The biathlon begins with the mixed relay 4x6km - a medal event for the sport, beginning at 3 a.m. CT.

Watch it live here:

Freestyle Skiing- Moguls

Men's freestyle skiing moguls last qualification and final rounds begin at 4 a.m. CT. Watch live on USA or here:

Short Track Speed Skating

Short track, which has been an event at every Winter Olympics since the 1992 Games in Albertville, Canada., will begin on Feb. 5.

Skating begins with the Women's 500m heats on Feb. 5 at 5 a.m. CT.

Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 5 a.m. Mixed relay finals, individual heats USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Women's Ice Hockey

The United States women's ice hockey team took care of business in their Olympic opener in Beijing against Finland. Now, the focus shifts to the Russian Olympic Committee.

The two teams are set to face off at 7:10 a.m. CT on Feb. 5, in the second preliminary round game for each country.

However, the Americans will be without one of the best players and leaders, Brianna Decker. The assistant captain of the squad suffered a lower-body injury in the game against Finland and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

The game will air live on USA Today, streamed on NBCOlympics.com and can also be viewed on Peacock.

There will be other women's hockey matches in the lead-up, with Canada taking on Finland at 10:10 p.m. CT Friday. The game will air on USA beginning at 10:50 p.m.

Luge

Luge kicks off its Beijing competition with the first two rounds of men's singles runs.

The runs begin at 5:10 a.m. CT and can be streamed live. USA Today will also re-air them at 9:30 a.m.