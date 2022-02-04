The Opening Ceremony is finished and the Winter Games are heating up, with some of the first medals on the line.

Here are the latest updates from the Winter Games Friday night and Saturday morning.

Miss the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony? Here's How to Watch it Again

The 2022 Olympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremony early Friday, but if you didn't catch the action live, there's still another chance to see it all unfold.

This Olympic Opening Ceremony comes less than seven months after the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The quick turnaround is due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed the event from the summer of 2020 to 2021.

The 2022 Olympics are historic for Beijing, as it becomes the first city to ever host the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics. The Chinese capital hosted the Olympics back in 2008 and the Games were highlighted by one of the most mesmerizing Opening Ceremonies in recent memory.

What will the city have in store for its 2022 encore? Here’s how you can tune into the event once more Friday night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

ROC vs. USA Hockey: Hilary Knight, American Squad Own Huge Edge in All-Time Series

The United States and the Russian Olympic Committee both got their 2022 Olympics off to a strong start with emphatic wins in the preliminary round, but now the two teams will set their sights on one another as they prepare to do battle on Saturday.

For the American squad, Thursday’s game against Finland was a stern test against the reigning bronze medalists, but thanks to huge efforts from Alex Carpenter and Kendall Coyne Schofield, the United States picked up a 5-2 victory.

The ROC also scored five goals in their opener, securing a 5-2 win over Switzerland. Polina Bolgareva scored a hat trick for the Russian squad, and Alexandra Vafina and Fanuza Kadirova each registered a pair of assists in the victory.

Now, the two teams will square off for the third time in the last four Olympics, and although the two nations are among the strongest hockey powers in the world, the series has been incredibly lopsided in favor of the Americans.

Read more here.

Team USA Faces China, Canada in Upcoming Rounds for Mixed Doubles Curling

Mixed doubles curling returns with Switzerland taking on Sweden on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. CT followed by Australia vs. Norway, both of which can be streamed live. The Switzerland-Sweden match will air on USA.

The curling competition returns early Saturday morning when Sweden challenges Canada and Team USA battles China beginning at 12:05 a.m. CT.

Canada and its southern neighbors do finally get to share the ice together, though, later in the morning when the American mixed doubles curling team takes on Canada at 6:05 a.m. Also in that same time slot is England vs. Italy.

Here's how to watch.

3 Local Ski Jumpers Make Beijing Debut

Anna Hoffman will represent Team USA at the women's individual normal hill final at 3:45 a.m. CT Saturday.

Before she competes, the men's qualification round will take place from 11:15 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Several local skiers will be competing in the event, including Wauconda's Kevin Bickner, Barrington's Casey Larson and Spring Grove's Patrick Gasienica.

Here's how to watch.

Snowboarding Begins in Beijing

Snowboarding is slated to begin Feb. 4 with the women’s slopestyle qualification rounds, followed by the medal round on Feb. 5. This kicks off seven-straight days of competitions with medals being awarded in slalom, cross and halfpipe.

Here's how to watch.