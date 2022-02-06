Team USA is looking for its first gold and it will have plenty of chances Sunday night and Monday morning.

The U.S. scored two silver medals of the Games in the previous day of competition, the first Olympic medals for Team USA so far, but with eight medal events on the line for Day 3, the anticipation is high.

Here are the latest updates from the Winter Games Sunday night and Monday morning.

Team USA Looks for Figure Skating Medal in Team Event

Day three of the figure skating team event will begin at 7:15 p.m. CST. Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance), Addison, Illinois-native Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (pairs free skate) and Karen Chen (women's free skate), will be ones to look out for Sunday night.

Alpine Skiing Power Couple Shiffrin and Kilde Will Go For Same-Day Gold

It’s shaping up to be a dream day on the slopes for Mikaela Shiffrin and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who could both score Olympic gold on a jam-packed Sunday of Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Thanks to a weather postponement, Kilde’s men’s downhill – originally planned for Saturday evening (U.S. time) – will take place directly in between the first and second runs of the women’s giant slalom, where Shiffrin is the defending gold medalist.

Shiffrin will attempt to do the unprecedented in Beijing: win five alpine skiing gold medals in a single Olympics. The 26-year-old has a realistic shot at history after winning four medals at the 2021 World Championships.

Defending Gold Medalist Red Gerard Aims for Beijing Gold in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

The men’s snowboard slopestyle final will begin at 10 p.m. CST. The United States and China are the teams to look out for during this medal event. Team USA’s Sean FitzSimons and Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, both received some of the highest scores in the qualifying rounds. FitzSimons secured third and Gerard fifth. China’s Su Yiming posted the best score, securing the top spot going into the final round.

Brittany Bowe Kicks Off Her 2022 Winter Olympics Journey

Brittany Bowe of the United States starts her 2022 Winter Olympics with the 1500m speed skating event on Monday. Bowe won the silver medal in this discipline and gold in the 1000m at the 2021 World Championships.

The 33-year-old is competing in her third Olympic Games. She finished fifth in the 1500m and fourth in the 1000m at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In her way to a potential gold medal stands a giant of the sport: 35-year-old Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands.

The event begins at 2:30 a.m. CT on Monday and will air live on USA and Peacock.