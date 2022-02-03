Winter Olympics 2022: What's On Thursday And How to Watch It All Live

Less than 24 hours until the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, and the competition continues in Beijing.

Team USA women's hockey completed its opening game against Finland on Thursday morning, and the curling mixed doubles team continued its round-robin tournament with losses to Norway and Italy.

Let’s see what’s in store for the Olympics event schedule Thursday evening into Friday morning, as we enter the final stretch before the opening ceremony:

What’s the figure skating schedule today?

Figure skating dominates tonight's Winter Olympics schedule as training for the team event, the men's short program, the rhythm dance, and the pairs short program are set to start at 8:55 p.m. ET.

How to watch figure skating today

NBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com will all be airing Thursday's figure skating training session.

What’s the Olympic curling schedule today?

Sweden vs US in mixed doubles is set to take place at 12:35 a.m. ET. After starting out with a win over Australia, the mixed double team fell to Italy and Norway. Sweden sits at 2-1 in round robin play.

How to watch Olympic curling today

Peacock and NBCOlympics.com will be airing Friday's curling event

When is the 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The official start of the Winter Olympics is nearly here, as the 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 4 starting at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Curler John Shuster and bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor were supposed to be the two flag bearers for the U.S. before Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID. Taking her place will be speed skater Brittany Bowe.

How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be aired lived on NBC, in addition to being available on Peacock.